Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger

Photo by Ian D'Andrea via CC SA 2.0

Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.

According to Major League Baseball reporter Craig Mish, the Boston Red Sox are in an agreement with free agent outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year, $7 million contract. The deal includes performance bonuses that could raise the contract's overall value to $10 million.

Adam Duvall, 34, won the gold glove for his outfield defense in 2021, as well as helping lead the Atlanta Braves to win the 2021 World Series. He also has previously made the all-star game in 2016, when he hit 33 home runs with a .241 average and .297 on-base percentage.

The right-handed power hitter has never been one to get on base at a high level, as he only has a .289 career on-base percentage. He also strikes out a lot, where in 2022 he struck out 32.1% of the time.

In 2021, he did have 38 home runs with a .228 batting average and .281 on-base percentage, but he did win the gold glove for his outfield defense.

The Red Sox are likely to use Adam Duvall in center field while bringing Enrique Hernandez into the infield. The Red Sox also likely are hoping the wall in left field will help increase his batting average and turn a lot of his fly balls into doubles.

