Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.

The 36-year-old from Spain has won 92 career titles and is still ranked number 2 in the world, but as he reaches an advanced age as far as tennis is concerned, he is spending more and more time off the court nursing various injuries. Nadal has been in Australia this month to compete in the 2023 Australian Open, taking another shot at winning his third Australian Open title, after winning in both 2009, as well as last year, when world number one Novak Djokovic was unable to compete due to visa issues.

He reached the second round of the tournament without issue, but on Tuesday night, he was down a set against American Mackenzie McDonald, a 27-year-old originally from Piedmont, California. He was attempting to come back in that match when devastation hit. Nadal was hurt. Matthew Futterman of the New York Times describes it this way: "Nadal pulled up lame while chasing down a shot in the eighth game of the second set. His eyes, filled with concern, immediately turned to his coaches seated courtside at Rod Laver Arena. He then crouched in the corner to catch his breath, returning moments later to continue the game." Nadal ended up needing to be seen on the court by a trainer and ended up leaving the court for treatment, appearing to receive work on his midsection, near his hip. He then returned to the court.

The heartbreak was not over, however, as the injured Nadal had no ability to fight back in the match and lost in three sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Now, eliminated from the tournament, we await more details on his injury.