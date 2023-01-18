NHL Star Dies

Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.

According to multiple reports, a player of this style, who was legendary for his play, has tragically died.

Gino Odjick, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 1990 National Hockey League Draft, died over the weekend at the tragically young age of 52. He spent 12 seasons in the league, playing for four teams, including eight seasons with the team for which he became most associated, the Vancouver Canucks.

In a statement following his death, Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said, "Gino was a fan favorite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice. He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck. Personally, he was a close friend and confidant, someone I could count on for advice and support. He will be deeply missed."

In addition to the Canucks, Odjick played for the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and Montreal Canadiens.

In June of 2014, Odjick announced that he had been diagnosed with a condition called AL amyloidosis, a condition where abnormal protein deposits are produced in the heart. The condition is terminal. At the time of his diagnosis, according to Odjick at the time, doctors told him he could have as little as months, or even just weeks, left to live.

