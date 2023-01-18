Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Photo by ゾーヒョー via CC SA 4.0

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38.

Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.

Briscoe was a top wrestler for the Ring of Horror brand, which was purchased by AEW founder Tony Khan in March of 2022. Khan said in a statement announcing the death of Jamin Pugh, better known by his ring name Jay Briscoe, "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Khan said that Briscoe "was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today." That was indeed true as Briscoe joined the promotion in 2002, wrestling with his brother Mark in one of the most successful tag team pairs in wrestling history. "The Briscoe Brothers" were long-time champions, although Jay Briscoe also wrestled on his own, and was a world champion multiple times.

Not much information has been reported about the accident that led to his death, but it occurred in Laurel, Delaware, according to reports.

