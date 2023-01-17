Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies

Photo by Robert F. on Unsplash

The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.

For better or for worse, another move was reported today. This time it was a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand is reporting that the Colorado Rockies have acquired Right-Handed pitcher Connor Seabold from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

This trade comes just a few days after the Boston Red Sox announced they had designated pitcher Connor Seabold for assignment after signing former Cy Young award-winning pitcher Corey Kluber.

Connor Seabold was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2020, where the Boston Red Sox traded relief pitchers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman for starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and then-prospect Connor Seabold.

Seabold, who turns 27 on January 24th, is a right-handed starting pitcher that has yet to be able to put it together in the majors. In 6 games started with the Red Sox over two seasons in his career, Connor Seabold has a 10.55 ERA giving up 23 earned runs in 18.1 innings pitched. His FIP is better than his ERA, but it is still not good at 6.82. He has -1.0 bWAR in his career.

That said, throughout the minors, Seabold has always adjusted and figured it out. He has a career minor league 3.46 ERA in 343 innings pitched and 356 strikeouts.

There may be a potential that he will figure it out at the MLB level, but about to be 27 years old, he will need to figure it out in the unforgiving ballpark for pitchers, Coors Field.

