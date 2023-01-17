Cleveland Browns Hire Elite Coach

Photo by Chipermc via CC SA 4.0

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a season of shame, especially after trading for DeShaun Watson by giving up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a 2023 third-round pick, and 2022 plus 2024 fourth-round picks. Upon completion of the deal, the Cleveland Browns also signed DeShaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Cleveland proceeded to finish the season 7-10 and miss the playoffs, and upon Watson's return from his suspension, the team went 3-3 and Watson had a miserable time passing with a 58.2% completion rate, averaging 183.7 yards per game passing, and throwing 5 interceptions to 7 touchdowns.

After the season, the Cleveland Browns had to blame someone, and they chose to fire their defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Since the firing, they have reached out to multiple candidates for the vacancy, and today they announced a major signing.

According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, the Cleveland Browns plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.

Jim Schwartz has been an elite defensive coach throughout his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

Schwartz is returning to where his NFL career began, where in 1993 he was a personnel scout with the Cleveland Browns until 1995 when he followed the team to Baltimore to become the outsides linebackers coach.

In 1999, Schwartz joined the Titans where he remained on the defensive side of the ball until 2008, when he then was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

His tenure as head coach was tumultuous but built up some of the best defenses in the NFL, but was fired in 2013. He then spent time in Buffalo before helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. His contract expired with the Eagles in 2021, when he rejoined the Tennessee Titans.

Now, he will be the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, loaded with star talent like Myles Garrett.

Unfortunately, however, Jim Schwartz may build up a good defense, but even the best defense will be incapable of defending the decision to acquire and sign DeShaun Watson.

