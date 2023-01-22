Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.

Through a season of offensive woes, the trouble was amplified in the playoffs against an elite Dallas Cowboys defense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not score a single point until time expired in the third quarter.

With the way the season went, something had to be changed this offseason. Now we know it has.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired. This comes one day after Pewter Report reported that the offensive coach was expected to be fired following last night's game.

NFL reporter Don Kleiman is also reporting that the report that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be fired, going further stating that the team had plans to fire Leftwich mid-season, however, head coach Todd Bowles decided to keep him at the time.

The firing of Byron Leftwich comes one year after he was a major candidate for a head coaching role, even being the favorite to sign as the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who proceeded to sign Doug Pederson instead due to Leftwich's uncertainty with the Jaguars' general manager Trent Baalke.

While there has been no official announcement by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about the firing, Todd Bowles will be speaking to the media at 3:30 PM eastern time.

For now, it appears pretty certain that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be moving forward in a new offensive direction.

Update: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced that they have parted ways with Byron Leftwich.

