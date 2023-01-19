Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

Following their incredible collapse versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers have fired multiple coaches from their staff, letting go of Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and Quarterbacks Coach Shane Day. The two were part of the original staff that Head Coach Brandon Staley brought to the team when he took over in 2021.

The firings were announced via Twitter in a simple statement, without thanking either coach for their work with the team.

Changes to the staff were widely expected following the Chargers' jaw-dropping loss to the Jaguars, where they managed to lose a game in which they were leading 27-0 in the second quarter of the game. They then only managed to score three more points all game, as Trevor Lawrence and company led the Jags all the way back to win the game.

Staley and Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco are expected to meet with reporters later this week. The Chargers' offense continuously underperformed all season, despite the incredible performance by QB Justin Herbert, with the offense going three and out in 21.7% of their drives during the season, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL, while their ground game also was abysmal, ranking 30th in rushing yards per game, according to ESPN.

