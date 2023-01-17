Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

With the 199th pick overall in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected quarterback Tom Brady. Nobody knew at the time that the greatest quarterback in NFL history was just drafted. 23 years, 7 Super Bowl championships, 10 Super Bowl appearances, 3 times Most Valuable Player, and countless records in the books, everyone now knows he is the greatest of all time.

Tom Brady is 45 years old, and speculation is rampant as everyone knows any season could be his last. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, on Monday, we will be left wondering if this season is his last.

In 2017, Tom Brady said he would play until he is 45. People at the time did not believe him, but now he is there. Not only is he playing at 45, but he is also still setting NFL records. This season Tom Brady threw 490 completions, which was a new NFL record for most completions in a single season in NFL history. The record he broke was his own from last season.

However, prior to the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady announced he had retired from the National Football League. Just two months later, Brady announced he was unretiring and returning for his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season had to be one of the toughest, as not only did he suffer the worst record of his career at 8-9, but he also lost his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bündchen as they announced a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady will be a free agent in the upcoming NFL offseason, and while Ian Rapoport reveals numerous teams are interested in signing Tom Brady, the question will be left to Tom Brady on whether he wants to continue writing the story of the greatest quarterback of all time or announce that the last chapter is over.

If Brady does step away from playing, he will not be far from the football field though. He has previously signed on to be the lead NFL analyst with FOX Sports following his playing career, as he signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the company.

We do not know what the future holds, only Tom Brady knows, but there is a chance we just watched him play the last game of his historic career.

