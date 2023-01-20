San Diego Padres Sign Top Player

Photo by Megan Ellis on Unsplash

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.

For teams that are competitive, this is their best chance to essentially 'buy' a top draft pick in their organization. Allocating a lot of their international signing bonus pool to go after a top international prospect could lead to getting a future top-tier major league baseball player.

Currently, the top prospect in all of baseball, catcher Francisco Alvarez, was once an international prospect that the New York Mets signed in 2018.

Top players around the league like Ronald Acuña Jr and Vladimir Guerrero Jr were also both, at one point, international prospects.

During the 2023 international signing period, the San Diego Padres allocated a lot of their bonus pool to sign the highest-rated international prospect.

Posted by MLB Reporter Jesse Sanchez, the number one international prospect Ethan Salas signed with the San Diego Padres.

Ethan Salas is a 16-year-old catching prospect from Caracas, Venezuela. His brother, 19-year-old Joe Salas, is currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Miami Marlins minor league system according to MLB Pipeline.

Ethan Salas is stated as one of the best catching prospects in recent history, and his grandfather, father, and uncle all played professionally. He is projected to be a great hitting catcher with great defense.

The San Diego Padres signed Salas with a $5.6 million bonus, which was most of the team's $5,825,500 they had to spend.

For an organization that has traded a lot of top prospect talent in recent years to acquire some of the top players, retooling their farm system with elite prospects is a great move for the future of the franchise moving forward.

