One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies

Photo by Tomas Eidsvold on Unsplash

Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today.

The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.

This is not the Hall of Famer Frank Thomas that spent most of his career with the Chicago White Sox, instead this Frank Thomas started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the age of 22 in 1951. Frank Thomas was an outfielder, third baseman, and first baseman.

The Pittsburgh Pirates posted on Twitter confirming the passing of the great Frank Thomas.

Throughout Frank Thomas' 16-year storied career, he played for seven different teams. He started out with the Pittsburgh Pirates for his first 8 seasons, where he got three all-star selections and received MVP votes in five seasons.

His best season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1958 had him hitting .281 with 35 home runs and 109 runs batted in, which was enough to have him finish 4th in voting for the Most Valuable Player that season.

Following his tenure with the Pirates, Thomas went to the Cincinnati Reds in 1959, and the Chicago Cubs from 1960-1961, where he was traded mid-season to the Milwaukee Braves.

In 1962, Frank Thomas was traded to the New York Mets for their inaugural season as a team of Major League Baseball. In the season, Frank Thomas hit 34 home runs with the team, a franchise home run record that stood for over a decade until 1975.

Thomas played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1964, the Houston Astros in 1965 as well as returning to the Milwaukee Braves in 1965, then Thomas finished his career as a member of the Chicago Cubs in 1966.

Throughout his long storied career, Frank Thomas hit .266 with 286 home runs and 962 runs batted in.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.