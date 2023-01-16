Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Brooklyn Nets and NBA reporter Alec Sturm, Brooklyn Nets star Point Guard Ben Simmons was declared out with back soreness.

This is very important to note because Ben Simmons missed all of the 2021-22 NBA season with a back injury. Not only that, Ben Simmons underwent back surgery less than a year ago in May of 2022.

If Ben Simmons' back issues begin to flare up, this could be a disaster for the Brooklyn Nets as the team would be left with only Kyrie Irving as the major star left playing on the team.

People did believe Ben Simmons' 2021 absence was related to holding out, and he did demand a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, which they granted when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive deal that brought James Harden back to the 76ers.

This year, Simmons' has played in 31 games and averages 7.5 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 6.2 assists per game.

The last game he played in was a loss against the Boston Celtics, where Ben Simmons played over 26 minutes and did not record a single point, but he did have 13 assists.

