Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world.

In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.

According to ESPN, the Connecticut Sun traded away the 2021 WNBA Most Valuable Player, Jonquel Jones, to the New York Liberty in a deal that is expected to be finalized tonight. Jonquel Jones specifically requested the trade to New York.

Jonquel Jones, who is 29 years old, has played Forward for the Connecticut Sun throughout her entire 6-year career. She is a four-time all-star, and in 2021 she won Most Valuable Player while putting up the best stats in her career.

In 2021, Jones averaged a double-double throughout the season, with an average of 19.4 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.8 assists per game and helped lead the 2021 Connecticut Sun to the best record in the WNBA with a 26-6 record before ultimately falling to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 semifinals.

In 2022, the Connecticut Sun finished with a 25-11 record, which was 2nd in the WNBA Eastern Conference. The Sun proceeded to make it all the way to the WNBA finals before ultimately losing to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sun will be losing one of the best players in all of women's basketball, and the New York Liberty will be getting a major boost to their team after finishing 16-20, which was 4th in the WNBA Eastern Conference.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.