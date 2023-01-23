NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.

Many fans feared that the best player in football would be ending his time in the sport when Aaron Donald changed his Twitter bio to read that he was a "former" NFL player. His bio at one point on Sunday read "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99." Many quickly took note and screenshotted the changed bio, including the sports media outlet Barstool Sports.

The change led Barstool to ask "did Aaron Donald just retire?"

But just minutes after their post, the bio was changed back to read "NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99."

Aaron Donald's wife, Erica took to Twitter to respond to the attention her husband was getting by posting a gif of the character Michael Scott from the 2000s television program "The Office." In the gif, Scott, played by Steve Carrell, said "chillax." But the suggestion from Erica did little to satisfy our quest for an answer to the question "will Aaron Donald retire this year?"

We also assume that it did little to assure anyone that he would be coming back, but while we wait, perhaps we can follow Erica's advice and just... "chillax" a bit.

Update: He isn't retired yet... and he claims he won't be retiring.

