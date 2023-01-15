NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Photo by Maryland Govpics via CC

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.

Twitter was full of fans demanding the immediate firing of head coach Brandon Staley, with sports radio host Carrington Harrison saying that "if the Chargers are a serious organization, they will fire Brandon Staley tonight and interview Sean Payton at midnight on Tuesday."

The tweet from Harrison was posted on Saturday night and as of mid-day on Sunday, Staley still held his head coaching job, although Twitter continued to rage against the coach.

Harrison's comments about the coach were not the only strong comments he made on Saturday about the team, also taking to Twitter to call the Chargers a "poverty franchise."

"The Chargers are the grown up version of the Missouri Tigers. Poverty franchise," he tweeted.

The Cut notes that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had said prior to Saturday's game that if the Chargers lost the game to the Jaguars, Staley would be fired. With such an embarrassing loss following such a large lead, some may wonder if Smith may in fact be correct.

With such a devastating loss, what do you think should happen to Staley?

