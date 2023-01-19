Top MLB Agent Blasts Mets

Photo by Tomas Eidsvold on Unsplash

The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.

The star shortstop signed a massive record deal with the San Francisco Giants that would have kept him in San Francisco for 13 years. During Correa's physical shortly before Christmas, doctors flagged an issue with Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which was injured during Correa's time in the minor leagues years ago.

The Giants ultimately backed out of the deal, with Correa and his agent Scott Boras, quickly pivoting to a lesser, but also massive, deal with the New York Mets.

SNY reports that the Mets consulted with the same doctor that had flagged the issue with the Giants, and the Mets ultimately tried to restructure the contract with Correa, eventually leading to Correa and Boras again walking away.

Boras, speaking to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, does not seem happy with how things went with the New York Mets. "I don't understand the Mets. I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor? It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn't know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?"

With so many of the league's top free agents each season being connected to Boras, it will be interesting to see how future negotiations between the two sides go. As far as the Giants, things seem fine, as the Giants have since signed Michael Conforto, who is also a Boras client.