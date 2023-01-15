Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

Photo by Alex Motoc on Unsplash

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.

A life-threatening heart ailment was discovered in the now 25-year-old Enock Mwepu last year, which forced him into retirement. He had to leave the Brighton club he played for and he returned to his native country. The ailment had been discovered after he fell ill in October on a flight. The heart ailment was said to be hereditary.

The football club announced on Sunday that Mwepu had fallen ill and had been hospitalized. In a statement, they said, "the club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports. Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks. Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required. The club would like to thank the many well wishers for their messages and support. The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage."

In his time with Brighton, Mwepu, known as "the Computer" for his ability to read the game, played in 27 matches, scoring three goals, according to The Guardian.

