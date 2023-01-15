Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

Photo by Joshua Peacock on Unsplash

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.

Ted Savage died Sunday at the age of 85, according to the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He enjoyed a nine year career from 1962 through the 1971 season. He never spent long with any one team, which helped him lay claim to his feat. Savage is one of only two men, along with Cesar Izturis, to play for every National League Central team during his career.

After starting his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1963, the St. Louis Cardinals for three years in the mid 1960s, the Chicago Cubs in 1967 and 1968, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1968, the Cincinnati Reds in 1969, the Milwaukee Brewers in 1970 and 1971, before wrapping up his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1971.

During his career, according to baseball reference, Savage had a .233 career batting average with 34 home runs and 163 runs batted in. His final career hit was a single off of Tommy John. Following his career, he spent 25 years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization in a variety of roles.

Savage's cause of death was not immediately known.