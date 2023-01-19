Cubs Announce Major News

Photo by Heather Maguire on Unsplash

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.

The Chicago Cubs picked up one of the best remaining free agent pieces, agreeing to a two-year deal with first baseman Trey Mancini on a two-year deal worth $14 million in guaranteed money, according to numbers provided by MLB Trade Rumors. In addition to the guaranteed money, Mancini will be eligible to earn another $7 million through bonuses related to how often he plays. This will be measured through plate appearances, a common bonus clause to protect the team from a player missing a lot of time due to injury over the length of a contract.

The deal will also include an opt-out clause built into it after the first season if Mancini, who will be playing his age 31 season in 2023, steps up to the plate at least 350 times in the 2023 season. As long as he stays relatively healthy, this number should not be hard to reach, as regular starters typically have plate appearance numbers in the 500s or 600s during a healthy season.

Mancini made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016 with Baltimore, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Baseball fans across the world sent well-wishes when he was diagnosed with cancer and celebrated his victory in his fight against the disease, as well as his return in the 2021 season after missing the shortened 2020 season due to cancer.

He always put up very strong numbers in his years in Baltimore, but after he was traded to Houston mid-way through the 2022 season, his numbers were not as strong, producing a .176 batting average with a .258 on-base percentage. He had a .347 on-base percentage in 92 games with Baltimore in 2022.