College Football Star Dies at 20

Photo by Gamecock Central via CC

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.

Two members of the organization, including a star player on the football team that had won the championship just days ago, as well as a staffer with the team, have died in a car crash in Georgia.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Sunday morning when a car being driven by 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy crashed on Barnett Shoals Road, according to Fox Atlanta. LeCroy was a member of the team's recruiting staff. She was transported to the hospital at about 2:45 a.m., where she later died.

Sitting with her in the vehicle as a passenger was 20-year-old Devin Willock, a redshirt sophomore on the team. Willock, an offensive lineman, died at the scene. WIllock started two games for Georgia this season and played in all 15 contests, according to the New York Times.

Two others individuals, who were also involved with the University of Georgia football program, were also involved in the crash. Those two individuals were injured and their conditions are said to be stable.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time," the University said.

The crash occurred just hours after the team was honored with a championship parade. The team won their second consecutive national championship on Monday night with a blowout victory over TCU.