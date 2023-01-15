UFC Releases Heavyweight Champion

Photo by Lee Brimelow via CC 2.0

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and its president Dana White, made a massive announcement on Saturday, January 14.

In a post shared by ESPN MMA, Dana White detailed that the UFC released current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from his contract after the two sides could not agree on a future contract.

UFC President Dana White stated:

We offered Francis a deal that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the history of the company. More than Lesnar, more than anybody, and he turned the deal down.

I think Francis is in a place right now where he wants, he doesn't want to take a lot of risks. Feels like he's in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. So we're going to let him do that, we're going to release him from his contract. We are going to give up our right to match and he can go wherever he wants and do whatever he wants.

Francis Ngannou is arguably the best heavyweight mixed martial artist in the world and was the current UFC Heavyweight Champion up until his release from the UFC. It was announced that he has since been stripped of that title.

Ngannou has a 17-3 career record and has not lost a match in the UFC since 2018. The 36-year-old is 6'4, 258 pounds, and is now free to sign with any other organization he chooses.

