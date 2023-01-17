Former Major League Baseball Player Passes Away

Photo by Phil Goodwin on Unsplash

Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.

According to the Star Tribune, a Pulitzer Prize award-winning newspaper in Minnesota, the baseball world lost former major leaguer Bill Davis at the age of 80 years old.

Bill Davis was a first baseman for two teams over his career, the then-Cleveland Indians and the San Diego Padres. Davis played in Cleveland in the 1965 and 1966 seasons of Major League Baseball. Davis then missed 1967 but found himself playing in the minor leagues in 1968 before making the majors again in 1969 as a member of the San Diego Padres.

Throughout his career, he appeared in 64 games, had 19 hits, a .181 batting average, a .281 on-base percentage, and hit one home run with 5 runs batted in.

He is most notable for being a college baseball great with the Minnesota Gophers. Bill Davis was a member of the 1964 Minnesota Gophers, which went on to win the college baseball world series.

Bill Davis was a dominating force with a 6 foot 7 frame, and he hit .350 with six home runs during the 1964 season where he helped lead his team to the college world series championship.

