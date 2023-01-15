New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

Photo by kylie De Guia on Unsplash

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.

Finishing atop the American League East for the first time since 2019, they had little to do to improve their team. So far in the offseason, their major deal involved retaining superstar outfielder and current Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge with a 9-year, $360 million deal.

However, their biggest acquisition in the offseason was signing star pitcher Carlos Rodon with a 6-year, $162 million deal. Acquiring starting pitching may turn out to be one of the best moves in the offseason, however, because according to a recent report they may be losing a starter for substantial time.

According to New York Yankees reporter with the Athletic, Chris Kirschner, the New York Yankees are expected to lose star starting pitcher Frankie Montas for at least a month into the 2023 MLB season due to shoulder inflammation.

Frankie Montas was expected to be the last pitcher in the New York Yankees rotation.

Montas was acquired at the 2022 MLB trade deadline from the Oakland Athletics.

While having never been an all-star, Frankie Montas finished 6th in Cy Young voting after an incredible 2021 campaign. During that 2021 campaign, Frankie Montas had a 3.37 ERA in 32 starts, 187 innings, and had a 13-9 record.

He proceeded to continue his tremendous success with the Oakland Athletics in 2022, where before he was traded to the New York Yankees he had a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings and a 3.35 FIP.

However, after being acquired by the Yankees, Montas' season finished rough, starting 8 games with the New York Yankees with a 6.35 ERA and proceeding to go 1-3.

The New York Yankees were hoping for a bounce-back season from Frankie Montas, but it appears he will be out for significant time with shoulder inflammation. Working his way back from a significant injury could lead to uncertainty in performance and recovery date.

