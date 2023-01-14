Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Photo by Nathanleibold via CC SA 3.0

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.

However, after his firing, he remained a top option for coaching jobs. The New England Patriots even were considering him for the position of offensive coordinator, with reports going as far as saying they were doing their homework on the former head coach.

Despite all the interest, a new report makes it unlikely Kliff Kingsbury will be returning to coach any time soon.

According to Arizona Cardinals reporter Bo Brack, he reports that Peter Schrager, another NFL reporter, stated on FOX that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and has informed teams that he is not interested in returning at the moment.

As teams have reached out to Kliff Kingsbury for coaching positions, it appears that the former head coach has fled the country with a one-way ticket to Thailand to make it well-known that he has no interest in returning to coaching currently.

There is no rush for Kingsbury, as he is currently under contract until 2027, and even if he sits out a season it seems incredibly likely he would get more coaching opportunities whenever he decides it is time to return home.

