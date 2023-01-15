Top Free Agent Quarterbacks In 2023

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

As the 2022-23 National Football League regular season comes to an end, some teams are already focused on the offseason so we are too. Looking ahead, we will go over the top 2023 NFL free agents. In this article, we will discuss the quarterbacks in line to hit free agency this offseason. Feel free to follow us for continued updates on NFL free agents and sports news.

We will be using spotrac to analyze which contracts are up at the end of this season.

Top 5 Quarterbacks In Free Agency

1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the consensus greatest quarterback of all time, and despite an underwhelming 8-9 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he still proceeded to make the playoffs for his 14th consecutive year. On top of that, he even set the record for most completions in an NFL season with 490. There is the potential that at 45 years old Brady will hang up the cleats, but it looks like there is a real possibility he will be back next year. There even are reports linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

2. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and also currently owns the record for most rush yards in a single season by a quarterback. The 2019 MVP is slated to become a free agent this offseason, but there remains a high likelihood that he will be franchise tagged. The Ravens and Lamar were unable to reach a contract extension before the season, and currently, Lamar Jackson is injured and has not played since week 13.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

Formerly Tom Brady's backup, Jimmy Garoppolo has had a decent career that has involved taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. While never blowing people away with stats, Jimmy Garoppolo has always managed to win, with a 40-17 career record as a starter in the NFL. The biggest concern would be health, where Jimmy G has missed a substantial amount of games throughout his career. There was a discussion where Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the 49ers, but after trading a series of picks to draft Trey Lance at number 3, and the recent emergence of Brock Purdy, it seems likely Jimmy Garoppolo will find his way on a new team.

4. Geno Smith

One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the quarterback play the Seahawks have gotten from Geno Smith. After 6 seasons of being relegated to a backup in the league, Geno Smith became a starter for the Seahawks after trading away Russell Wilson. With the starter role, Geno Smith led the NFL in completion percentage with a 69.8% completion rate. He also set the franchise record for most passing yards by a Seahawks quarterback. NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport is already reporting the Seahawks want to retain the quarterback for 2023.

5. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones showed up this season as an afterthought but paired with new Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Jones helped lead the New York Giants to a 9-6-1 record and a playoff berth. Daniel Jones also led the league with the lowest interception%. The New York Giants decided to decline Daniel Jones' fifth-year option before the season, which would have cost roughly $23.38 million. It appears he may have outplayed that contract and will make a lot more than that now.

Other Noteworthy Free Agent Quarterbacks

6. Baker Mayfield

7. Sam Darnold

8. Taylor Heinicke

9. Teddy Bridgewater

10. Andy Dalton

