NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again

Photo by Tennessee Titans via CC 3.0

Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

According to an article on Audacy, NFL Reporter Mike Florio stated in his podcast that he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may never play again in the NFL.

Mike Florio's quote on his podcast with NFL on NBC:

"There's going to be a collective or coincidental decision made by all of the teams that we can't have this guy in the NFL anymore. Because when he plays, we have to hold our breath and sit on the edge of our seat that he's going to have a concussion, and that's gonna lead the morning shows on ABC, CBS and NBC the next day. We don't want that kind of attention on our sport, and we don't want parents out there fretting about not letting their kids play. And I think that's the real analysis, unspoken, by the team. They're not gonna come out and say this is why they did it, they're gonna say that this is in the best interests of Tua. I think they are thinking in their own best interests.

Mike Florio believes that due to the two major concussions that Tua has faced this season, the NFL will conspire to make sure he is not on a team for his own safety and for the safety of the image of the league.

It is true that Tua has suffered two major concussions that we know of this year, including a very tragic one on a Thursday Night Football game in Cincinnati where he had to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Tagovailoa also is currently slated to miss this week's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills due to suffering another concussion a few weeks back.

There is obviously increased concern as just three years into Tua's career, he has suffered numerous traumatic brain injuries.

However, with this stated, there is little reason to believe he will never play in the NFL again. Just three years ago in 2020, Tua was the 5th overall pick in the NFL draft.

At just 24 years old, Tua showed significant improvements this year that he could be a top quarterback in the NFL. Even if the Dolphins have concerns and look to move forward, there are many other teams that would be willing to take a chance on a QB with promise.

That said, Mike Florio is an NFL reporter with insights and probably a better understanding. There could very likely be hesitancy for NFL teams to retain Tua, and no NFL team wants to be the one responsible for potential life-long adverse effects due to the concussions Tua has been facing this early in his career.

It will remain to be seen, but it is not unheard of for some players to retire early due to concussions. Their long-term health should always come first and foremost.

