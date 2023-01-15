Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

Photo by Joshua Peacock on Unsplash

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love.

According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.

Andrew McCutchen is most known for being a fan-favorite player with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent the first 9 seasons of his career. While a member of the Pirates, McCutchen won Most Valuable Player once in 2013, finished third in MVP twice, and finished fifth in MVP voting as well.

As a centerfielder with the team, he won one gold glove and was nominated to five all-star games.

His best season with the Pirates was in 2013, where he hit .317 with a .404 on-base percentage, 25 home runs, 83 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, and finished the year with 7.8 bWAR. That year was good enough for him to win the MVP.

In the 2017-18 MLB offseason, Andrew McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants for Kyle Crick and current Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

After half a season with the San Francisco Giants, they proceeded to trade him to the New York Yankees where he played for only 25 games.

McCutchen then signed with the Phillies in the 2018-19 offseason, where he would play with the Phillies for 3 seasons. After the Phillies, McCutchen signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, which is the last team he played for.

Now, at the age of 36, Andrew McCutchen returns back to where it all began.

