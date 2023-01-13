NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

Photo by All-Pro Reels Via CC SA 2.0

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.

However, the Los Angeles Chargers got the unfortunate news that they will be without one of their key contributors for their wild card match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, January 14.

According to top ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for the playoff game due to his back injury. However, Schefter goes on further.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a fracture in his back last Sunday in the loss versus the Denver Broncos, and the broken back will likely end Mike Williams' season barring a deep playoff run by the Los Angeles Chargers.

So far Mike Williams' season has been plagued by injuries this year, as he missed a total of 4 games during the regular season due to a high ankle sprain.

When he has been able to play he has been dominant.

In only the 13 games he appeared in he had 63 receptions for 895 yards and 4 touchdowns. He is a major contributor to the team, and now they will be going into Jacksonville without their number-two wide receiver.

The team will be heavily relying on their number one wide receiver, Keenan Allen.

