Scottsdale, AZ

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrJZG_0kCeoZiO00
Photo bykpasports via CC SA 2.0

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years.

Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.

Lee Tinsley started his career with the Seattle Mariners in 1993, where he only appeared in 11 games for them that season.

In 1994, the Boston Red Sox traded for Lee Tinsley, and Tinsley would become a member of the team for parts of three seasons. His best year came in 1995, where in 100 games with the Boston Red Sox, Tinsley hit .284 with a .359 on-base percentage and 7 home runs. He also had 18 stolen bases.

In 1996, Tinsley was traded from the Red Sox to the Philadelphia Phillies in a package deal for Heathcliff Slocumb. However, Tinsley only appeared in 31 games for the Phillies until the Boston Red Sox traded for him back. He played 92 games for the Red Sox in 1996.

Then the offseason of 1996, the Red Sox once again traded Lee Tinsley back to where it all began for him, the Seattle Mariners. Tinsley finished 1997 with the Seattle Mariners and never played baseball again.

However, that was not the end of his story. He went on to coach numerous teams. Mostly in the minors, he was the hitting coach for El Paso Diablos in 2001, then was with the Angels as an outfield instructor in the minors, because Diamondbacks' minor league outfield co-ordinator, and then became the first base coach for the Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners between 2006-2010. Following that he found himself working for the Chicago Cubs minor league system through 2013.

His last job was as an assistant hitting coach with the Cincinnati Reds through 2015.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MLB# Baseball# Sports# Red Sox# Mariners

Comments / 64

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
20K followers

More from OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama Athlete Charged With Murder

Tragedy struck overnight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where it is being reported that a 23-year-old female was shot and killed just before 2:00 AM on Sunday, January 15, 2023. According to WVUA23, the news station for the Tuscaloosa and Northport Alabama, a 23-year-old woman died after a shooting in the area known as "The Strip" near the University of Alabama.

Read full story
Philadelphia, NY

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.

Read full story
28 comments

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.

Read full story
5 comments

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.

Read full story
182 comments
New York City, NY

Top MLB Agent Blasts Organization For How They Handled Negotiations

The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.

Read full story
2 comments

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.

Read full story
61 comments

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.

Read full story
24 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.

Read full story
1 comments
Athens, GA

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.

Read full story
4 comments

UFC Releases Heavyweight Champion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and its president Dana White, made a massive announcement on Saturday, January 14. In a post shared by ESPN MMA, Dana White detailed that the UFC released current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from his contract after the two sides could not agree on a future contract.

Read full story
10 comments
San Diego, CA

Former MLB Player Dies

Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.

Read full story
13 comments

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.

Read full story
22 comments

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.

Read full story
284 comments

Top Free Agent Quarterbacks In 2023

As the 2022-23 National Football League regular season comes to an end, some teams are already focused on the offseason so we are too. Looking ahead, we will go over the top 2023 NFL free agents. In this article, we will discuss the quarterbacks in line to hit free agency this offseason. Feel free to follow us for continued updates on NFL free agents and sports news.

Read full story

NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again

Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Read full story
110 comments
Baltimore, MD

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.

Read full story
8 comments

New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News

The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy