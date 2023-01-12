Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

Photo by kpasports via CC SA 2.0

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years.

Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.

Lee Tinsley started his career with the Seattle Mariners in 1993, where he only appeared in 11 games for them that season.

In 1994, the Boston Red Sox traded for Lee Tinsley, and Tinsley would become a member of the team for parts of three seasons. His best year came in 1995, where in 100 games with the Boston Red Sox, Tinsley hit .284 with a .359 on-base percentage and 7 home runs. He also had 18 stolen bases.

In 1996, Tinsley was traded from the Red Sox to the Philadelphia Phillies in a package deal for Heathcliff Slocumb. However, Tinsley only appeared in 31 games for the Phillies until the Boston Red Sox traded for him back. He played 92 games for the Red Sox in 1996.

Then the offseason of 1996, the Red Sox once again traded Lee Tinsley back to where it all began for him, the Seattle Mariners. Tinsley finished 1997 with the Seattle Mariners and never played baseball again.

However, that was not the end of his story. He went on to coach numerous teams. Mostly in the minors, he was the hitting coach for El Paso Diablos in 2001, then was with the Angels as an outfield instructor in the minors, because Diamondbacks' minor league outfield co-ordinator, and then became the first base coach for the Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners between 2006-2010. Following that he found himself working for the Chicago Cubs minor league system through 2013.

His last job was as an assistant hitting coach with the Cincinnati Reds through 2015.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.