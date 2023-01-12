Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Photo by Kevin Ward via CC SA 2.0

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke.

According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

Kevin Porter Sr. was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1972 draft by the Baltimore Bullets. Porter Sr. was in the league for 10 seasons.

He was with the Baltimore Bullets, which became the Capital Bullets, and then the Washington Bullets for a total of 6 seasons across his career, split between three seasons in two stints. Starting from 1972-1975 and then 1979-1983.

Porter Sr. was also with the Detroit Pistons for 190 games across four seasons.

Throughout his career, he led the league in assists on four different occasions. In 1974-75, 1977-78, 1978-79, and 1980-81.

His career averages across 10 seasons played was 11.6 points per game, 8.1 assists per game, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

According to the GoFundMe started by his wife Cleota Porter, she states what happened:

On Friday, December 23, 2022, my husband of 50 years suffered a stroke. It was a scary situation as I found him on the floor that morning unable to move. I called my son for help and he was able to assist him as well, my husband's body was just not cooperating. We immediately called 911 and they dispatched the EMT, where 6 men had to get him off the floor, down the stairs, and into the ambulance. He was rushed to Little Company of Mary, where he endured various tests to determine he had in fact endured a stroke.

After a nine-day hospital stay, he was released to one of the best rehabilitation centers in the city, but he will need to conduct outpatient therapy once he completes rehabilitation. Our family has created this page to ask for help with Kevin's outpatient care, transportation, and overall assistance to his well-being as he continues to heal.

We wish Kevin Porter Sr. the best of luck throughout his recovery and hope he gets the best treatment he can.

