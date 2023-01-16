San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star

Photo by Megan Ellis on Unsplash

The San Diego Padres have had an offseason of additions, and it just keeps coming. Today, the team has signed another all-star.

According to MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a one year contract.

Top ESPN baseball reporter Jeff Passan went into further detail, stating that the San Diego Padres have signed the 42-year-old Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract for $1 million. He will likely be the designated hitter for the team.

Nelson Cruz is a 7x all-star, 4x silver slugger, and was the ALCS MVP in 2011. He has been a major power hitter throughout his career, totaling 459 home runs thus far.

While being an elite hitter throughout most of his career, the slugger has slowed down as of late. In 2021, after being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Tampa Bay Rays, Nelson Cruz watched his average dip from .294 to .265 after hitting only .226 with the Rays.

After signing with the Washington Nationals in the 2022 MLB offseason, it did not get much better. Last year with the Nationals, Nelson Cruz had a .234 average with a .313 on-base percentage and only 10 home runs.

The worst regression had to come in the slugging department, where he slugged only .313, which is far away from his career average of .515.

It will be interesting to see what happens, though, as the San Diego Padres signed another all-star DH in Matt Carpenter just last month.

