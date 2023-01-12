Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

Photo by Mat Weller on Unsplash

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.

According to MLB Reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded away prospect infielder Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in return for shortstop Miguel Rojas.

Miguel Rojas, who turns 34 in February, is an elite defensive shortstop with a fringe bat. He currently has one year left on his contract for $5 million.

Last season, Rojas hit .236 with a .283 on-base percentage with 6 home runs and 34 runs batted in. While his numbers may not look good offensively, there are some positives. According to Fangraphs, he had a 12% strikeout percentage, which was the second lowest in the MLB for all qualified shortstops. So while he may not be hitting a lot, he also does not strike out a lot.

However, the best part of Miguel Rojas's game is his elite defense. Last season he had 15 defensive runs saved, which was second most in the entire MLB, just behind Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros.

Miguel Rojas' defense allowed him to have a 2.5 bWAR this past season, and he will likely become the starter at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

The player the Dodgers traded was Jacob Amaya.

Jacob Amaya is an infielder prospect ranked #15th in the Dodgers system. He is 24 years old and hit .261 in the minors last season, where he worked his way up to AAA. He had a .369 on-base percentage in the minors as well as 17 home runs.

