List Of NFL Wide Receivers Likely To Be Traded

There are a lot of rumors and rumblings entering an NFL offseason, and a lot of teams have already started the offseason. Multiple teams already have top wide receivers going on the trading block, while others may still be to come. As the season is coming to a close, let’s go over potential receivers on the trading block.

Most likely on the trading block:

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins:

Why: After a surprising 11-6 season where the Cardinals made the postseason, they have fallen back to earth to an NFC West worse 4-11, the second worse team in the entire NFC only beating out the 3-12 Chicago Bears. With Kyler Murray tearing his ACL and likely missing the start of next season, there is the potential that the Arizona Cardinals trade the 30-year-old receiver for draft capital and proceed with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown as their top receiving option and try to regroup for the 2024 NFL season. It also has already been announced that the Arizona Cardinals will be looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins.

New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas:

Why: Saints are in deep salary cap red and are not a competitive team. After three shortened seasons in a row, the New Orleans Saints are likely willing to move on from Thomas after first-round pick Chris Olave has shown to be a building block at the receiver position for the Saints. Michael Thomas also restructured his contract with the Saints in an effort to provide more flexibility for a move .

Houston Texans Brandin Cooks:

Why: Despite having 2 years left with the Houston Texans, Brandin Cooks sat out of the first game post-trade deadline for personal reasons because he wanted to be traded from the team . The relationship with the Houston Texans, who do not look likely to be competitive for a while, Houston will likely look to move the receiver and grant his wish in the 2023 offseason. Despite not needing cap relief, Cooks would nearly $10.4 million for the Texans if traded before June 1st. On top of all of this, once the offseason started for the Texans, Brandin Cooks himself is demanding to be traded again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans:

Why: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading their division at a 7-8 record and likely will make the playoffs, but they are struggling despite having the greatest QB of all time in Tom Brady. It looks likely that the Bucs will lose Tom Brady this offseason, whether he leaves for another team or finally rides off into the retirement sunset, and losing the GOAT QB will likely make the team not competitive for at least a year or two. Mike Evans has one year left on his contract and looks like a shell of his former self, so if a team is interested in giving up draft-pick assets for the receiver, it would make a lot of sense for the Bucs to move him.

Los Angeles Rams Allen Robinson:

Why: Allen Robinson secured a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the offseason , but he looks to have continued to regress since his poor 2021 NFL Season. A trade of the receiver would free up nearly $7 million for the Los Angeles Rams and a team may be willing to take a chance to see if he can recapture the skill that just two years ago had him receiving 1,250 yards on a mediocre Chicago Bears team.

New York Jets Elijah Moore:

Why: The second-year receiver already has requested a trade out of New York due to needing to get the ball more, and since the trade request was denied his usage did not increase. Before the trade request, Elijah Moore had 29 targets for 203 yards in 5 games. Post-trade request he has 214 yards on 32 targets in 6 games. Likely to still be upset with his role, and trade talks and demands will likely be revisited in the offseason.

New York Giants Kenny Golladay:

Why: The Giants dished out a massive contract to an underperformer . Despite being an elite receiver for the Detroit Lions, Kenny Golladay has never been able to get anything going for the New York Giants. They would be glad for anyone to willingly take him off their hands, but that seems incredibly unlikely. He will almost certainly be cut, however.

Potentially on the Trading Block:

Carolina Panthers DJ Moore:

Why: After trading Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers were also fielding calls on wide receiver DJ Moore . With their current cap space sitting at over -$14 million the 6-9 team may need to clear space and trading DJ Moore pre-June 1st would save the team nearly $10.5 million. Trading post-June 1st would save them over $20 million. The team is likely more than a receiver away from being truly competitive, and the chance of securing more top draft capital and clearing salary could likely get them a lot closer to being ready to compete than if they kept D.J. Moore.

Why They Won't: I feel I have to include a why they won’t trade DJ Moore, however. If the Bucs lose Tom Brady, the Panthers are potentially at the front of their division and in the playoffs. Playoff teams likely wouldn’t want to get rid of a core function of their offense. They also are in a position to draft a young QB this upcoming season, and they would likely want a reliable receiving option for the young player to grow with.

New York Jets Corey Davis:

Why: Prior to the 2021 NFL Season, the New York Jets signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract . Since his time with the New York Jets, he has not put up the numbers they expected. In 2021 with the New York Jets, Cory Davis averaged 54.7 yards per game, and that number has reduced to 43.1 yards per game in 2022. With one year left on his contract and the ability to free up $10.5 million by trading him, it seems like a likely move the Jets could entertain. At this point for the receiver position, it is officially Garrett Wilson’s team.

Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins:

Why: Tee Higgins was drafted with the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Due to this, his rookie contract ends after the 2023 NFL Season. With one year left on his contract and in line for a massive payday, the question becomes will the Cincinnati Bengals give it to him? The Bengals will also have to pay star QB Joe Burrow as well as one of the best receivers in the NFL in Ja’Marr Chase. Would the team commit massive amounts of the cap toward two receivers? If the answer is no, then Tee Higgins could potentially be on the trading block to bring back a likely first-round pick, where the team could then draft a cheaper receiver. The Minnesota Vikings did this just a couple of years ago when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Bills and proceeded to draft Justin Jefferson.

Unlikely On the Trading Block, but Potentially

Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy:

Why: The Denver Broncos are going to receive calls this off-season on Jerry Jeudy. With at least one year left on his contract, with a fifth-year option available due to being a first-round pick, they may receive decent compensation. For a team that looks absolutely lost with Russell Wilson at QB, and after firing first-year offensive coach Nathaniel Hackett, they may be willing to part with players to initiate a quick rebuild. After three years in the league, Jerry Jeudy has never emerged as a true #1 receiver, and with guys like Courtland Sutton still on the roster, they could move Jeudy.

Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman:

Why: Like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL draft and his contract will be up after the 2023 season. The team is currently missing a quarterback and after spending another high draft pick on Alec Pierce, they may be compelled to move forward with him as their number-one receiver as opposed to retaining Pittman. With lots of holes to fill, they could acquire a high-round draft pick and continue trying to build their team up with young players instead of eating into the cap more for Michael Pittman.

Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney:

Why: The Chicago Bears felt they had a wide receiver issue at the trade deadline, which lead to them trading away their own second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool. The pick is going to be the first pick in the second round , which really showcases the need they felt for the receiver position. With QB Justin Fields seemingly turning into a potential superstar overnight this year, they likely are going to invest even more draft capital to find a true #1 receiver. With Claypool already on the team, and the potential of bringing in more receivers, this could make Darnell Mooney an odd man out. Mooney has one year left on his contract and could potentially bring back some draft capital for the Bears.

