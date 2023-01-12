Washington Commanders Fire Coach

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.

In the offseason, the Washington Commanders drafted wide receiver Jahan Dotson as the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also extended star wide receiver Terry McLaurin with a three-year, $71 million extension. Plus, they traded for a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, sending a 2nd round pick and two third-round picks for the quarterback, and a 2nd round pick.

With all the emphasis on improving the offense, the team still struggled, and a coach had to be blamed.

In a statement released by current Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, he went on to explain that they have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Scott Turner is the son of former NFL head coach Norv Turner. Scott has been in the NFL since 2011, where he started by working as n offensive quality control coach with the Carolina Panthers. He joined the Washington Commanders, then known as the Washington Football Team, in 2020 as the offensive coordinator.

He had previously worked under Ron Rivera as the quarterback's coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2018 through the 2019 season.

The team decided it is time for a new direction for the offense, and they are turning the page that has lasted 3 seasons for the team.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.