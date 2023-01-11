Dallas, TX

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeaNB_0kBJQPny00
Photo byTcain54 via CC SA 4.0

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.

While the Dallas Cowboys are preparing, they may be preparing without one of their star defensive players.

According to TMZ, there has been an arrest warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his role in a car crash last month.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams is 23 years old and was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL draft. In 15 games in his rookie season, Sam Williams had 4 sacks and 22 tackles. The Dallas Cowboys defense has been regarded as one of the best in the NFL, and have potentially the defensive player of the year on the team in Micah Parsons.

A tweet by reporter Jeff Kolb at Fox 4 in Texas showcased the damage of the accident that has caused an arrest warrant to be issued for Sam Williams. Drivers of both parties were transported to the hospital due to the accident, but no serious injuries were reported at the time.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred when Sam Williams crashed his corvette into another vehicle. Sam Williams had to miss one game due to injuries suffered in the accident.

A police spokesperson did state:

"at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest" Williams ... as the 23-year-old football player "has been contacted to turn himself in."

For now, it remains to be seen whether Sam Williams turns himself in before or after Monday Night's wildcard game.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas Cowboys# Arrest# NFL# Football# Sports

Comments / 234

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
18K followers

More from OnlyHomers

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top MLB Agent Blasts Organization For How They Handled Negotiations

The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.

Read full story

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.

Read full story
Athens, GA

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.

Read full story
1 comments

UFC Releases Heavyweight Champion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and its president Dana White, made a massive announcement on Saturday, January 14. In a post shared by ESPN MMA, Dana White detailed that the UFC released current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from his contract after the two sides could not agree on a future contract.

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Former MLB Player Dies

Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.

Read full story
7 comments

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.

Read full story
20 comments

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.

Read full story
178 comments

Top Free Agent Quarterbacks In 2023

As the 2022-23 National Football League regular season comes to an end, some teams are already focused on the offseason so we are too. Looking ahead, we will go over the top 2023 NFL free agents. In this article, we will discuss the quarterbacks in line to hit free agency this offseason. Feel free to follow us for continued updates on NFL free agents and sports news.

Read full story

NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again

Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Read full story
104 comments
Baltimore, MD

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.

Read full story
6 comments

New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News

The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.

Read full story
7 comments

Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver

Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.

Read full story
132 comments

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.

Read full story
87 comments
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former College Football Star Found Dead

Former college football star Ahmaad Galloway has reportedly been found dead inside his apartment during a wellness check after he failed to show up to work earlier this week. TMZ reports that Galloway was working as an eighth-grade English teacher at the time, where he was a beloved member of the staff and an active member of the school's community, according to the school's principal, Susan Reid, attending a school basketball game on Saturday, two days before he was found dead.

Read full story
186 comments

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Read full story
251 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy