Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.

While the Dallas Cowboys are preparing, they may be preparing without one of their star defensive players.

According to TMZ, there has been an arrest warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his role in a car crash last month.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams is 23 years old and was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL draft. In 15 games in his rookie season, Sam Williams had 4 sacks and 22 tackles. The Dallas Cowboys defense has been regarded as one of the best in the NFL, and have potentially the defensive player of the year on the team in Micah Parsons.

A tweet by reporter Jeff Kolb at Fox 4 in Texas showcased the damage of the accident that has caused an arrest warrant to be issued for Sam Williams. Drivers of both parties were transported to the hospital due to the accident, but no serious injuries were reported at the time.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred when Sam Williams crashed his corvette into another vehicle. Sam Williams had to miss one game due to injuries suffered in the accident.

A police spokesperson did state:

"at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest" Williams ... as the 23-year-old football player "has been contacted to turn himself in."

For now, it remains to be seen whether Sam Williams turns himself in before or after Monday Night's wildcard game.

