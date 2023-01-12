Elite Tennis Player Announces Pregnancy

Photo by Carine06 via CC SA 2.0

The tennis world got surprising news today as elite 25-year-old phenom Naomi Osaka announced that she is pregnant.

Naomi Osaka was formerly ranked number 1 in the world and is a four-time major champion. Her boyfriend is a rapper named Cordae, and they have dated for years.

Osaka recently withdrew from the Australian Open prior to announcing the news that she is pregnant and will not be competing in any other matches in 2023.

Osaka's statement on Twitter reads:

The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom", haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely <3.

Sidenote: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually.

