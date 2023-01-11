NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.

Otto Porter Jr. was a member of the 2021-2022 NBA Championship team Golden State Warriors. He was a decent contributor off the bench too, averaging 8.2 points per game last season for the warriors, as well at 5.7 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game.

After his season, Otto Porter Jr. earned a contract with the Toronto Raptors, a team also familiar with winning an NBA Championship, as the Raptors were world champions only five years ago.

He signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors for $12.4 million.

However, today, news broke on Otto Porter Jr.

According to a Toronto Raptors reporter for Sportsnet, Blake Murphy, Otto Porter Jr. is out for the remainder of the season.

Blake Murphy continues on explaining that Otto Porter Jr. will miss the rest of the season due to surgery performed on his 'problematic' left foot. Porter had hoped to avoid surgery, but they went forward with it after analysis.

This season for the Toronto Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. has played in only 8 games and averaged 5.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 1 assist per game.

He has a player option for $6.3 million next season, and after how this year has ended you would assume he will pick it up.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.