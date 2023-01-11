College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus

Photo by Michael Kaplan via Public Domain

It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.

In a statement released by the Air Force Academy, Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, only 21 years of age, experienced a medical emergency outside of his dormitory on his way to class. First responders were called and attempted life-saving measures that ended up being unsuccessful.

Hunter Brown is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was a member of Cadet Squadron 16. He pursued a major in management, a minor in French, and was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Air Force Falcon football team.

Brown was an offensive guard for the 10-3 2022 Air Force Falcons Football team. The team also went 10-3 the prior season where Hunter Brown was also playing guard.

Troy Calhoun, the head football coach for the team, released the following statement:

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate... He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations as well as the El Paso County Sherriff's Office is conducting an investigation.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.