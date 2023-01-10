Superstar Wide Receiver Likely To Be Traded

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The regular season has just ended for many teams in the National Football League, and a lot of teams are now analyzing the future of their team. One team, in particular, looking towards the future after a poor season is the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals followed up an 11-6 season when they went to the playoffs in 2021, with a 4-13 record, the worst in the NFC West.

It has already been announced that the Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plus General Manager Steve Keim also announced he is stepping down to focus on his health.

Yet through all of that, one of the biggest news stories that will likely dominate the offseason has been announced.

According to Jordan Schultz, an NFL Insider for theScore, the Arizona Cardinals plan to try to trade All-Pro Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. Hopkins has 2 years left on his contract as well as $34.36 million, but could likely seek a new deal.

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL and likely will command a return of multiple top picks from any team interested.

In only 9 games that he appeared in this season, DeAndre Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns. His last fully healthy season was in 2020, where in 16 games Hopkins had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and 6 touchdowns.

It appears that the Arizona Cardinals will be looking to move forward with a new coach, and a new general manager, plus they will be looking to get a surplus of picks to help the new staff build their own team.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.