Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies.

In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.

In the same message, he also announced that he had accepted a part-time position with the Colorado Rockies and will no longer be able to pursue his playing career.

Scott Oberg is only 32 years old, but he has not played in the majors since 2019, when he was 29 years old.

In 2019, his last season of playing, he put up some of the best numbers of his short 5-year career. He had a 2.25 ERA in 49 games with 58 strikeouts in 56 innings and 5 saves.

He was one of the better relievers in Colorado and was shaping up to be one of the more dominant relievers around the league. Especially since Colorado is normally considered very hard to pitch in due to the higher elevation leading to more home runs.

Throughout his 5-year career, Scott Oberg had a career 3.85 ERA in 257.1 innings pitched. The career numbers will never tell the full story, as he was getting better before the tragedy that forced him to walk away from the game he loved.

