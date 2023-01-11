Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed

Photo by Stephan Coudassot on Unsplash

Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.

The 50-year-old Johnson died in July due to the overdose, and was found in a hotel room in North Carolina, about six and a half miles from his home in Raleigh.

He had left home and been reported missing by his wife the day before, according to a report by the USA Today.

The report by USA Today also indicate that Johnson had been acting strange in the days leading up to his death, and that he had purchased a funeral and cremation service before his death.

Police had responded to the Hampton Inn hotel on July 17 after a welfare check call and found Johnson unresponsive. The call was made to police after Johnson had not checked out of his hotel room.

USA Today reports that "the report released Monday said Johnson was found unresponsive in the room lying on the bed. It said he had paid for a hotel room on July 15, returned home and then left his residence again but without several important items. His wallet, cell phone, keys and vehicle had been left at his residence, according to the report. His death was pronounced at the scene."

