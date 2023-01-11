Red Sox Star Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox offseason had been incredibly underwhelming until they got positive news that the team extended Rafael Devers for 11 years for $331 million. It looked like maybe things would be turning around for the team after losing fan-favorite shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

However, the offseason just got significantly worse for the Boston Red Sox.

According to ESPN Baseball Reporter Jeff Passan, Boston Red Sox middle infielder Trevor Story underwent a "modified Tommy John Surgery" on his right elbow. Players typically miss four to six months following the surgery.

If all goes well that would put Trevor Story's return timeline around potentially June or July return, or if he is one of the quicker recoveries, an off-chance potential of missing only one month of the major league baseball season.

This is horrendous news for the Boston Red Sox who already lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in an 11-year, $280 million signing earlier this offseason.

This currently leaves the Boston Red Sox without a starting middle infield, with Bogaerts off the team and Trevor Story injured. The team could explore the trade market, where they have been linked to Miguel Rojas as well as Joey Wendle on the Marlins.

According to Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo, Trevor Story did have surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas and the surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister.

Also, according to Bob Nightengale, Trevor Story was aware he would likely need the surgery performed, but he was hoping that he could have avoided it with rest.

It looks like he was not able to avoid it with rest, and now the Boston Red Sox need to find a middle infield or their offseason additions could be all for naught.

