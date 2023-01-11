Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

Photo by The 621st Contingency Response Wing via CC 2.0

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.

While Sean McVay is currently deliberating on his future with the team, another major coach has decided to leave the team.

The University of Kentucky announced today that Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats.

Liam Coen was the current offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and had been with the Rams from 2018-2020 before leaving for Kentucky and returning to be the Rams' offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season.

From 2018-2019, Coen was the assistant wide receivers coach for the Rams. In 2020, he got promoted to assistant quarterback's coach. When in Kentucky, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2022, Coen was brought back to Los Angeles to be the offensive coordinator following the departure of then-offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell who went to the Minnesota Vikings to become their head coach.

If Sean McVay decides to stay with the Los Angeles Rams for next season, he will need to also work on adding a new offensive coordinator on top of all the other problems his team faces. There is a lot to be considered, but coaches leaving Los Angeles does not signal a good start to the offseason.

