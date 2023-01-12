San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-Star

Photo by David from Washington, DC via CC 2.0

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to continue stocking up in what is arguably the toughest division in all of Major League Baseball, the American League East.

Renowned San Francisco Giants beat writer Susan Slusser is reporting that long-time San Francisco Giant Brandon Belt is signing a one year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi further reports that the contract between the Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Brandon Belt is one year for $9.3 million.

Brandon Belt, who turns 35 in April, is coming off the worst season of his career. Last year with the San Francisco Giants he appeared in only 78 games, hit .213 with a .326 on-base percentage, 8 home runs, and 23 runs batted in. He accumulated 0.3 bWAR.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be hoping to recapture the Brandon Belt of 2021, where in 97 games he hit 29 home runs, a .274 average, a .378 on-base percentage, and 59 runs batted in. In only 97 games he put up 2.7 bWAR.

Brandon Belt has played mainly first base with occasional outfield throughout his entire 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants. He was elected to the 2016 all-star game and was a part of 2 World Series championships with the team.

It will be interesting to see whether the Toronto Blue Jays use Brandon Belt at first base and move superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr to DH, or perhaps use Belt mainly as a designated hitter.

That may be tough, however, as the Blue Jays have used 2022 all-star Alejandro Kirk as their DH when he does not catch. The Blue Jays also traded for catcher/outfield Dalton Varsho earlier this offseason. With a lot of hitters it remains to be seen how they will be used together in a lineup.

