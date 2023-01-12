Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Out With Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a recent five-game winning streak and have positioned themselves back in the mix in the Western Conference in the NBA, but that winning streak could soon be coming to an end.

According to top NBA reporter for the Athletic, Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

The injury that has knocked LeBron James out of the match is left ankle soreness.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have been dealing with a surplus of injuries, and this just adds to the lack of health on the roster.

The team does hope to get Anthony Davis back soon, who has started ramping up rehab.

On top of that, it does not appear to be a major injury for LeBron James, just general soreness due to the fact he has had to put the team on his back recently at the age of 38 years old.

This season LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, 6.7 assists per game, and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The 4x Most Valuable Player and 4x NBA Champ is likely going to be back sooner rather than later. It seems likely they felt that they did not have a good chance against the current number one seed in the Western Conference, so the Lakers cut their losses and are sitting LeBron for a rest day to keep him healthier down the stretch.

