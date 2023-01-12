Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury Diagnosis

Photo by Bruno Aguirre on Unsplash

This is the Brooklyn Nets worst nightmare for their season, and collectively a shame for all of the NBA.

Following an injury where Jimmy Butler fell awkwardly on Kevin Durant's knee in Sunday's Miami Heat versus Brooklyn Nets game, MVP candidate Kevin Durant found himself getting an MRI.

According to top NBA reporter for the Athletic, Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets recently have been playing stellar basketball, winning 18 of their last 20 games, and 14 of their last 15. They have climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, just one game behind the defending NBA Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics.

In this span, Kevin Durant has seen his MVP stock rise to third in the Kia MVP Ladder, just behind Niokla Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

However, all of this appears to be coming to a grinding halt due to the freak incident of Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler falling onto Kevin Durant's knee.

We know now with the diagnosis of the MCL sprain that he will be out for multiple weeks, and probably won't have a clear understanding of a timeline to return until they see how his knee responds to treatment two weeks from now.

The Brooklyn Nets will now be led by Kyrie Irving in hopes to keep their winning ways alive and remain in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

