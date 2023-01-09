New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

Photo by AlexanderJonesi via CC SA 2.0

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs.

It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.

According to New England Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Herald, Andrew Callahan, Patriots defensive assistant, and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo's contract is up and he will be exploring opportunities to become a defensive coordinator or head coach elsewhere since it would be a promotion.

Not only will he be looking for a job, it appears he is already garnering major interest among teams.

According to top NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have already expressed interest in securing an interview with Jerod Mayo for the defensive coordinator position in Cleveland.

Jerod Mayo has been instrumental to the New England Patriots defensive success, working on running the elite defense with Bill Belichick's son, Steve Belichick.

There is a potential that the New England Patriots would look to promote Jerod Mayo internally, but it seems unlikely given the fact that Steve Belichick has been the one calling the plays for the Patriots.

There is also potential that Jerod Mayo would be interested in staying in New England without the role of defensive coordinator, since he has been with New England for his entire playing and coaching career.

No matter what, the issue is going to present more stress for the New England Patriots this offseason who seem to have issues with Special Teams and Offense. Losing the coaches on the defensive side of the ball would leave the team lacking coaching talent across all areas of the team.

It will be interesting to see what Bill Belichick has in store for the coaching staff this offseason.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.