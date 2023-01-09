Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer

Photo by Shaun Ganley via CC

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.

"Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hearing the word "cancer" came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life. My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

The 33-year-old from Australia made his Major League debut in 2011 for the Minnesota Twins, and has played for the Twins, Blue Jays, Royals, Athletics andnow White Sox. He is a 3-time All-Star, two-time American League reliever of the year, as well as the 2021 American League saves leader.

He is signed through 2023 as part of a three-year, $54 million contract he signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season. The contract includes a team option for the 2024 season. In 2021, he had a league-high 38 saves, with 37 more in 2022. In 2022, he had a 2.81 ERA. He has had a sub-3.00 ERA in every season since 2019.