Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin Makes First Post Since Tragic Collapse

The world witnessed one of the biggest tragedies in sports history on Monday, January 2, 2022 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

CPR was administered on the field, and Damar Hamlin's life was up in the air. The world waited and waited for new information when it arrived, praying for his health and safety.

Fans started donating to his fundraiser for his toy drive, which has now amassed over $8 million.

Then good news started to come out. It was reported that Damar Hamlin started breathing on his own after having his breathing tube removed. He appeared to be neurologically in tact, proceeding to ask whether his team won the game.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game was officially announced that it was cancelled and ruled a no contest. They even proceeded to vote on new rules for playoff standing implications from the lost game.

And now, today, for the first time since his tragic collapse on the field, Damar Hamlin has made a post on his instagram account.

It reads:

When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong

This is significant news, and we all are wishing him a full recovery and prosperous life.

