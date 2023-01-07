Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

Photo by Ashley Levinson on Unsplash

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers.

According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.

The major player involved in this trade is two-time all-star Gregory Soto, who is a relief pitcher going to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He will help bolster the World Series runner-ups' bullpen, which they already have worked on fixing by signing Craig Kimbrel earlier this offseason.

Gregory Soto, who turns 28 in February, has been to back-to-back all-star games as a reliever for the Detroit Tigers. This past season he had a 3.28 ERA in 64 appearances and 30 saves.

The Phillies are also acquiring Kody Clemens, a utility player most known for being the son of MLB great Roger Clemens. He played in 57 games last season for the Tigers and had a miserable time hitting, .145 batting average with a .197 on-base percentage.

Going back to the Detroit Tigers include Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands.

Nick Maton, a defensive-first utility player, turns 26 in February and is an average hitter.

Matt Vierling, an outfielder, is 26 years old and has not been good during his time in the major leagues. He posted -0.6 bWAR in 117 games last season.

Lastly, Donny Sands is a catching prospect that will turn 27 years old in May. He only has 3 games at the major league level in his career but hit .308 with a .411 on-base percentage during his time in the minors in 2022.

